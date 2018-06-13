Octfest 2018: Full Beer and Music Lineup Announced

Pitchfork and October are pleased to announce the full music and beer lineup for OctFest 2018. The two-day craft beer, food, and music festival features 20 musical acts and beer from over 90 breweries from around the globe. OctFest 2018 takes place September 8-9 on Governors Island in New York City.

Newly announced musical acts include NAO, Standing on the Corner, Hatchie, and Flasher, who join headliner Vince Staples on Saturday. In addition, Girlpool, Kamaiyah, Shopping, Julie Byrne, and the Courtneys have been added to Sunday, headlined by the Flaming Lips. They all join the previously announced Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Yo La Tengo, BADBADNOTGOOD, Hop Along, No Age, Vagabon, and more.

Among the 90+ breweries at OctFest 2018 are local favorites, like Circa (Brooklyn, NY), Bronx (Bronx, NY), and Blue Point (Patchogue, NY), U.S. breweries, including Elysian (Seattle, WA), Goose Island (Chicago, IL), and Jolly Pumpkin (Dexter, MI), and international offerings, such as Collective Arts (Hamilton, Ontario) Bira 91 (India), Aktien (Germany), and Radeberger (Germany).

Two-Day and Single Day tickets are on sale now at Octfest.co. For more information, including lineups, news, and updates, visit Oct.co and follow @Pitchfork and @ReadOctober.

