OctFest 2019: Tickets On Sale Now

Pitchfork and October’s OctFest will return for its third annual celebration of beer, music, and food on October 19 at Knockdown Center in New York City. As previously announced, the lineup features Parquet Courts, Mogwai, Screaming Females, Dungen (performing their 2004 album Ta det Lugnt in its entirety), Lower Dens, Duster, METZ, Priests, Empath, and Control Top.

Pitchfork is pleased to announce that tickets are now on sale. Find them here. Tickets are $45 and include six 3 oz. beer samples. Beer sampling hours are 3-8 p.m. and festival hours are from 3-11 p.m.

There will be over 50 breweries from six different continents at this year’s OctFest, including international brewers like Brouwerij Bosteels (Belgium), Nicaragua Craft Beer Co., Camden Town (United Kingdom), and Collective Arts (Canada). Domestic brews will be provided by Firestone Walker (Pasa Robles, CA), Rogue (Newport, OR), Wicked Weed (Asheville, NC), Boulevard (Kansas City, MO), Blue Point (Patchogue, NY), and more. Check out the full list of breweries here. The curated culinary program will be announced in the weeks to come.