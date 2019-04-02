OFF! Announce New Album and Film Watermelon

Los Angeles hardcore band OFF! have announced a new feature film and accompanying album called Watermelon. It’s a “sci-fi punk rockumentary” that follows the band’s “breakup and reemergence as time-traveling, crime-fighting superheroes.” They’re currently raising funds for the film and album via Kickstarter—donate to their $175,000 goal. They’re aiming to start shooting the film in early 2020.

The Kickstarter campaign features exclusive prints, t-shirts, skateboard decks, and more by artist (and frequent OFF! collaborator) Raymond Pettibon. It also includes handwritten and signed lyric sheets by the band’s Keith Morris, who was also a member of Black Flag and Circle Jerks. OFF! will also be inviting 750 fans to the filming a concert in Los Angeles.

The band first revealed Watermelon with an April Fools gag claiming OFF! broke up and that Morris was hired as the new president of Kickstarter Music. See the “announcement” below. OFF!’s last album was 2014’s Wasted Years.