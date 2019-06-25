Oh Sees Announce New Album Face Stabber, Share New Song “Henchlock”: Listen

Oh Sees have announced a new double album called Face Stabber. It’s out August 16 via Castle Face. They’ve also shared a new song from the Smote Reverser follow-up. Listen to “Henchlock” below.
The band will tour behind the new album this fall. Find those dates at the Oh Sees’ website. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
And here’s some good news for fans of the band who also love putting money to a good cause—the cockpit set John Dwyer built for Oh Sees’ “Anthemic Aggressor” music video is being auctioned off. The proceeds are going to Elizabeth House, which provides shelter for pregnant women experiencing homelessness. Bid here.
Face Stabber:
01 The Daily Heavy
02 The Experimenter
03 Face Stabber
04 Snickersnee
05 Fu Xi
06 Scutum & Scorpius
07 Gholü
08 Poisoned Stones
09 Psy-Ops Dispatch
10 S.S. Luker’s Mom
11 Heartworm
12 Together Tomorrow
13 Captain Loosely
14 Henchlock