Olivia Colman and Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge Cover Portishead’s “Glory Box”: Listen

Renowned actor Olivia Colman and Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge have come together to record a cover of Portishead’s “Glory Box.” The cover sees Waller-Bridge and her sister Isobel (who composed the music for Fleabag) playing ukelele, while Colman takes on lead vocal duties. It was recorded for the new charity compilation BBC Children in Need: Got It Covered. Check it out below.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge recently took home three honors at the 71st Emmy Awards: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress, and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. Olivia Colman won the 2019 Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Anne, Queen of Great Britain in The Favourite.

