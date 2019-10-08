Olivia Neutron-John Retires Name, Says Olivia Newton-John Sent Cease & Desist

Sister Polygon artist Olivia Neutron-John is changing their name after they say they received a cease-and-desist letter from Olivia Newton-John’s legal team. Neutron-John, whose name is Anna Nasty, said they got the letter before releasing their self-titled debut earlier this year.

“I am going to take this as an opportunity to step back and reinvent,” they wrote. “Although it has been very difficult and emotional closing this chapter of my life, I’m excited for a new beginning. I’ll be back again, under another name. Thank you again for everything. It’s been such an incredible year.” Find the note below.

When reached by Pitchfork, Anna Nasty offered no further comment. Pitchfork has reached out to representatives for Olivia Newton-John.