Omar Souleyman Announces New Album Shlon, Shares New Song: Listen

Syrian wedding singer and global dance music sensation Omar Souleyman is back with a new album. Shlon is out November 22 via Mad Decent/Because. Check out the lead single “Layle,” and find his forthcoming tour dates, below. Souleyman’s last album was 2017’s To Syria, With Love, which followed 2015’s Bahdeni Nami and the Four Tet-produced 2013 album Wenu Wenu.

Omar Souleyman:

10-18 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Life and Death x ADE at Thuishaven

10-26 Marseille, France – Espace Julien

10-27 Stockholm, Sweden – Fasching

11-22 Stavanger, Norway – Folken – Storsalen

02-06 London, England – EartH (Evolution Arts Hackney)

02-07 Cambridge, England – The Junction