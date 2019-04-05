Online Music Magazine Drowned in Sound to Shut Down

Drowned in Sound is shutting down. The U.K.-based music website, founded in 2000 by editor Sean Adams, will cease publication of reviews and features “for the foreseeable future,” as Adams explained in a statement posted to his personal Facebook page. The community aspect of the website will live on, as Drowned in Sound’s forums are set to remain operational.

In addition to holding influence as a blog, Drowned in Sound also operated a record label, DiS Records, which released early music by bands such as Kaiser Chiefs, Bat for Lashes, and more.