Open Mike Eagle Announces Documentary About His Wrestling Debut

One year ago, Open Mike Eagle wrestled for the first time ever in Louisville, Kentucky. He won his Ohio Valley Wrestling match against Shiloh Jonze with help from wrestling icon Mick Foley (aka Cactus Jack, Mankind, and Dude Love). Today, Mike has announced a new six-part documentary series called Clap Back: When Keeping It Real Goes Wrestling. It’s directed by iconic music video director Lance Bangs and is arriving in weekly installments on Mike’s Patreon. Watch the trailer, and check out his tour dates, below.

Open Mike Eagle:

11-01 St.Paul, MN – Turf Club

11-04 Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

11-05 Chicago, IL – Schubas Tavern

11-07 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts ^

11-08 Brooklyn, NY – Littlefield NYC ^

11-14 Portland, OR – Doug Fir ^

11-15 Portland, OR – Doug Fir ^

11-16 Santa Cruz, CA – DNA Lounge ^

11-17 Oakland, CA – Starline Social Club ^

^ with Baron Vaughn