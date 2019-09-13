Open Mike Eagle Shares New Song to Support Immigrant Legal Resource Center: Listen

Open Mike Eagle has shared a new track today, titled “The Edge of New Clothes.” It’s on a new benefit compilation curated by the Needle Drop’s Anthony Fantano, and you can listen to it below.

Proceeds from sales of the compilation benefit the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, a nonprofit that aims “to protect and defend the fundamental rights of immigrant families and communities.” It also includes tracks from Xiu Xiu, Zeal & Ardor, Oxbow, and several others. The comp is out October 25. Check out the tracklist and cover art below.







Open Mike Eagle: “The Edge of New Clothes”

Last month, Open Mike Eagle shared a new track called “Whiskey and Push-Ups.” This year, Eagle’s The New Negroes had its first season on Comedy Central. The show featured original songs with Danny Brown, MF DOOM, Lizzo, and others. Open Mike Eagle’s last studio LP, Brick Body Kids Still Daydream, came out in 2017.

Read “Open Mike Eagle on the Economics of Being an Indie Rapper” on Levels.

The Needle Drop: Various Artists Vinyl 12″:

01 Open Mike Eagle: “The Edge of New Clothes”

02 Polyphia: “Inferno”

03 Haru Nemuri: “Kick in the World (Alternate Version)”

04 Zeal & Ardor: “Last Coat of Paint”

05 Oxbow: “Host (Alternate Version)”

06 Austen Riley: “Untitled Nos. 6 & 7”

07 Street Sects: “Fourteen Frames” [ft. Nick Sadler & LINGUA IGNOTA]

08 Xiu Xiu: “Yellow Candle”

09 Kult Krimes: “I Am the Devil” [ft. Kode Break]

10 Hmltd: “Gloria”

11 Mark Kozelek: “The Harp Song” [ft. Ben Boye and Jim White]

12 Iglooghost: “Grey Jab”

13 Chong the Nomad: “Undervelvet” [ft. Stass THEE Boss]

14 Uncommon Nasa: “Voided”

15 Cal Chuchesta: “Rubber Duck (Pick Up Truck)”

