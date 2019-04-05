Operators Announce New Album Radiant Dawn, Share New Song “Faithless”: Listen

Operators have announced a new album called Radiant Dawn. The follow-up to their 2016 debut Blue Wave is out this May. Today, they’ve shared the album’s “Faithless.” There’s also an album trailer, directed by Johnny Dunn and Caleb Bardgett and brought to viewers by “In Moderan Toursism.” Listen to the single and check out the clip below.

Since their 2016 debut, the group’s Daniel Boeckner has releaswed the album Cry Cry Cry with Wolf Parade. Operators head on tour this summer behind Radiant Dawn starting May 28. See their full itinerary.

Read “The Premature Indie Rock Nostalgia of Wolf Parade’s Comeback Show” on the Pitch.