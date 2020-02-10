Oscars 2020: Watch Billie Eilish Perform “Yesterday”

Billie Eilish took the stage tonight at the 2020 Oscars to cover “Yesterday” for the “In Memoriam” segment. Eilish sang while her brother Finneas accompanied her on piano. Many iconic performers, artists, and athetes were remembered in the “In Memoriam” segment, including Kobe Bryant, Rip Torn, Terry Jones, Agnes Varda, Danny Aiello, Robert Forster, Robert Evans, D.A. Pennebaker, Andre Previn, Peter Mayhew, Doris Day, Rutger Hauer, Peter Fonda, John Singleton, Kirk Douglas, and many more. Watch it below.

At last month’s Grammys, Eilish made history by becoming the youngest ever artist to win all four major categories: Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Album of the Year, and Record of the Year. Eilish also recently announced that she has a new song on the way for the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die.

