Oscars 2020: Watch Eminem’s Surprise “Lose Yourself” Performance

Tonight at the 2020 Oscars, Eminem made a surprise appearance to perform his song “Lose Yourself.” The song appeared on the original soundtrack to the 2002 drama 8 Mile, which starred Eminem and was set in the rapper’s native Detroit. Just before Eminem appeared on the Oscar stage, clips from 8 Mile were shown in a montage celebrating music in film. Tonight marks the first time Eminem has performed on the Oscar stage: in 2003, when “Lose Yourself” won Best Song, Eminem wasn’t at the awards ceremony. Watch his set below.

At one point during the ceremony, Eminem got a chance to catch up with Oscar winner and erstwhile collaborator Elton John. See the photo below.

Last month, Eminem surprise-released his latest album, Music to Be Murdered By, which marked his 10th No. 1 album in a row (breaking his former tie with Kanye West). Read “Why the Eminem Vs. Spotify Case May Be Headed to the Supreme Court” over on the Pitch.





