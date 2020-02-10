Oscars 2020: Watch Janelle Monáe and Billy Porter Open the Show

Janelle Monáe was one of the artists to perform at the 2020 Oscars tonight. Monáe opened the show alongside Billy Porter and a team of dancers, who were dressed in costumes from films of the past year: Midsommar, Us, Joker, JoJo Rabbit, and more.

Monáe started the set with a tribute to Mr. Rogers, during which she donned a red cardigan and sang the opening theme song from Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood. Monáe also sang her The ArchAndroid track “Come Alive (The War of the Roses).” Billy Porter joined in on the song, and Monáe turned to the audience to say that she is “so happy to be here as a black queer artist.” Watch her performance below.

Monáe has not been nominated for an Oscar at this year’s ceremony, however she did star in Harriet alongside Best Actress nominee Cynthia Erivo. She also voiced the character of Peg the Pekingese in the live action Lady and the Tramp reboot.

Monáe’s latest studio album Dirty Computer arrived in 2018. Later this year, she’ll star in Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz’s next film Antebellum.

