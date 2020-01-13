Oscars Best Picture Nominations 2020: The Full List

The 2020 Oscar nominations have been announced. Competing in the vaunted Best Picture category are: Parasite, Little Women, Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, Joker, The Irishman, and more. Find the full list below. Check out all of this year’s nominees at the Academy Awards’ website.

The 2019 Academy Award for Best Picture controversially went to Green Book. Among those who disagreed with the decision was Spike Lee, who was said to have “walked out” over Green Book’s victory.

2020 Academy Award for Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Parasite