Ousted Grammys Chief Files Explosive Sexual Harassment and Defamation Complaint

Deborah Dugan, the recently-ousted Recording Academy president and CEO, has filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) discrimination complaint against the organization behind the Grammys. It contains several bold claims outlining corruption and sexual harassment within the organization. Read it in full below.

In the complaint, Dugan alleges she informed HR in December that she was sexually harassed by the Academy’s legal counsel and former board member Joel Katz. She says she was put on leave after she threatened to take legal action over that misconduct. Dugan also claimed that she was informed that former Grammys CEO Neil Portnow was facing an allegation of rape from a recording artist and member of the Recording Academy.

According to a statement from Dugan’s lawyers, Douglas H. Wigdor and Michael J. Willemin, the charge of discrimination “highlights tactics reminiscent of those deployed by individuals defending Harvey Weinstein. As we allege, the attempt by the Recording Academy to impugn the characters of Deborah Dugan is a transparent effort to shift the focus away from its own unlawful activity.”

In addition to defamation allegations, the complaint includes detailed statements on the organization’s “boys’ club” mentality and its longstanding inadequacies in addressing systemic diversity issues.

The Recording Academy responded to Dugan’s claims in this statement:

It is curious that Ms. Dugan never raised these grave allegations

until a week after legal claims were made against her personally by a

female employee who alleged Ms. Dugan had created a ‘toxic and

intolerable’ work environment and engaged in ‘abusive and bullying

conduct’. When Ms. Dugan did raise her “concerns” to HR, she

specifically instructed HR “not to take any action” in response. Nonetheless, we immediately launched independent investigations to

review both Ms. Dugan’s potential misconduct and her subsequent

allegations. Both of these investigations remain ongoing. Ms. Dugan

was placed on administrative leave only after offering to step down

and demanding $22 million from the Academy, which is a not-for-profit

organization. Our loyalty will always be to the 25,000 members of the

recording industry. We regret that Music’s Biggest Night is being

stolen from them by Ms. Dugan’s actions and we are working to resolve

the matter as quickly as possible.

Pitchfork has reached out to Portnow’s lawyers.

This article was originally posted on January 21 at 5:55 p.m. Eastern. It was last updated at 6:17 p.m. Eastern.