OutKast, the Neptunes, Patti Smith, R.E.M., More Nominated for Songwriters Hall of Fame 2020

The annual Songwriters Hall of Fame nominees have been released. Artists and songwriters that have been nominated for induction in 2020 include Outkast, the Neptunes, Eurythmics, R.E.M., Patti Smith, the Isley Brothers, Vince Gill, Journey, Beach Boys’ Mike Love, and more. Elsewhere among the nominees are Mariah Carey, Gloria Estefan, Steve Miller, Motown legend William “Mickey” Stevenson, songwriting duo L. Russell Brown and Irwin Levine, and others. Check out the full list of nominees here.

This marks the second time Carey has been nominated. Last year’s inductees included Missy Elliott, John Prine, and Yusuf/Cat Stevens. The 51st Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards Gala is set to take place June 11, 2020.