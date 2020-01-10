Ozzy Osbourne and Elton John Duet on New Song “Ordinary Man”: Listen

Ozzy Osbourne’s new album Ordinary Man is out February 21 via Epic. Today, he’s shared the title track from the LP, and it features a duet with Elton John. Listen to the two rock legends sing together on the single below. The new song follows Ozzy’s previously shared album single “Under the Graveyard.”

Osbourne’s forthcoming LP features a slew of contributors, including Post Malone, Slash, and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello. The album was recorded with Duff McKagan, Andrew Watt, and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

“It all just came together,” Osbourne said of the contributors in a press release. He added: “When I was writing ‘Ordinary Man,’ it reminded me of an old Elton song and I said to Sharon, ‘I wonder if he would sing on it?’ We asked and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and play piano on the song.”

Elton John and Bernie Taupin just won a Golden Globe for their new song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from the biopic Rocketman. Taron Egerton also won for his performance as Elton John in the film.