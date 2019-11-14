Ozzy Osbourne and Marilyn Manson Announce Tour

In April, Ozzy Osbourne was forced to postpone tour dates after sustaining injuries during a bout of pneumonia. Now, the rocker has announced the tour has been rescheduled to begin in spring 2020, with Marilyn Manson selected to open the North American dates. Their joint tour kicks off at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on May 27. Judas Priest will join Osbourne on the European dates, which are set to begin next October. Check out all of the 2020 tour dates here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Manson recently performed at the second annual ASTROWORLD Festival, Travis Scott’s fest in Houston. Last week saw Osbourne release “Under the Graveyard,” the lead single from his upcoming album Ordinary Man.