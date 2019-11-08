Ozzy Osbourne Announces New Album Ordinary Man, Shares New Song: Listen

Ozzy Osbourne has announced his first studio album in almost a decade. Ordinary Man is due in early 2020 via Epic. Today, Ozzy has shared the record’s lead single “Under the Graveyard.” Give the five-minute track a listen below.

Ordinary Man was recorded in Los Angeles and features Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan on bass, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, and producer Andrew Watt on guitar. Of the new project, Ozzy said in a press release:

It all started when [daughter] Kelly comes in and says “do you want to work on a Post Malone song?” My first thing was “who the fuck is Post Malone?!” I went to Andrew’s [Watt] house and he said we will work really quick.

After we finished that song, he said ‘would you be interested in starting an album.’ I said ‘that would be fucking great, but now I am thinking I don’t want to be working in a basement studio for six months! And in just a short time, we had the album done. Duff [McKagan] and Chad [Smith] came in and we would go in and jam during the day and I would go work out the songs in the evenings.

I previously had said to Sharon I should be doing an album, but in the back of my mind I was going ‘I haven’t got the fucking strength…’ but Andrew pulled it out of me. I really hope people listen to it and enjoy it, because I put my heart and soul into this album.”

Ozzy added that Ordinary Man is “quite possibly the most important album I have done in a very long time.” He also claims that the album is “a gift from my higher power.” Ordinary Man is the follow-up to Ozzy’s 2010 solo LP Scream.

