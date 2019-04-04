Ozzy Osbourne Postpones 2019 Tour

Ozzy Osbourne has announced he is postponing his currently scheduled 2019 tour dates in North America and Europe, due to injuries suffered during a recent bout of pneumonia. According to a press release, the rocker took a fall in his Los Angeles home that “aggravated years-old injuries (from his 2003 ATV incident) that required surgery last month” and is currently under doctor’s care. All non-festival shows are set to be rescheduled for February 2020, with ticketholders being asked to hang on to their original tickets.
Osbourne issued the following statement regarding the postponed dates:
I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates. Words cannot
express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to
tour right now. I’m grateful for the love and support I’m getting from
my family, my band, friends and fans, it’s really what’s keeping me
going. Just know that I am getting better every day…I will fully
recover…I will finish my tour…I will be back!