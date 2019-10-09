Panda Bear Shares Video for New Song “playing the long game”: Watch

Panda Bear has shared a new song called “playing the long game.” It arrives with a music video directed by Fernanda Pereira, in which Panda Bear roams around woodland as a masked horde hovers in the distance. Check it out below.

Panda Bear said in a press release, “The song is about a brief series of thoughts I had one morning about who I am, what I’m doing, and where I’m going. Hope you enjoy it and hope all’s well.” He produced “playing the long game” with Rusty Santos and Sebastian Sartor. Panda Bear and Santos worked together on this year’s Buoys and 2007’s Person Pitch.

