Panda Bear’s A Day With the Homies EP Gets Digital Release: Listen

Panda Bear’s previously vinyl-only 2018 EP A Day With the Homies has finally hit the streaming services via Domino. A Day With the Homies (Digital Mix) comes with a new mix courtesy of Rusty Santos, and accompanying videos from Danny Perez for all five tracks. Watch them all in the video playlist below.

This year, Danny Perez directed Panda Bear’s music video for “Buoys,” the title track from the Animal Collective member’s 2019 LP.

