Panda Bear’s Trippy New Video for “Buoys” Stars Beatrice the French Bulldog: Watch

Panda Bear has shared the psychedelic video for “Buoys,” the title track of his February record. Directed by Danny Perez, the clip stars Beatrice, a French bulldog who attempts to find true love on a colorful game show. Watch below.

“Dogs see past how many followers we have and how many tickets we sell,” Danny Perez said. “This allows us to relax, be ourselves and not sweat the small stuff. I wanted to make a video that relayed the themes of the song’s lyrics to the confidence and bliss that comes from the relationship with an animal.”



