Pantha du Prince Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Berlin producer Hendrik Weber, aka Pantha du Prince, has announced his next album. It’s called Conference of Trees, and it’s out March 6 via Modern Recordings. Ahead of the new LP, Weber has shared lead single “Pius in Tacet,” as well as its accompanying visual. Watch masked figures dance through the forest in the below clip, and scroll down for the album tracklist.
Conference of Trees includes contributions from percussionists Håkon Stene, Bendik Hovik Kjeldsberg, Manuel Chittka, and jazz musician Friedrich Paravicini. The album was recorded, in part, using wooden instruments that Weber made himself. “Spending so much time in front of the computer and working with electronic machines started feeling a bit bleak to me,” Weber said in a press release. “I wanted to find a way to spend more time outdoors and to legitimize it with art.”
Hendrik Weber’s last studio album as Pantha du Prince was 2016’s The Triad. Revisit Pitchfork’s 2010 interview with Pantha du Prince.
Conference of Trees:
01 Approach in a Breeze
02 Transparent Tickle Shining Glace
03 Holding the Oak
04 When We Talk
05 Roots Making Family
06 The Crown Territory
07 Supernova Space Time Drift
08 Silentium Larix
09 Pius in Tacet
10 Lichtung