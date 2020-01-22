Paramore’s Hayley Williams Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares New Song: Listen

Paramore leader Hayley Williams has released a new solo single and its accompanying music video (directed by Warren Fu). Check out “Simmer” below.

“Simmer,” produced by Paramore’s Taylor York, is the first single from Williams’ debut solo album PETALS FOR ARMOR, which will arrive on May 8 via Atlantic. Williams said in a press release:

I’m so ready and so incredibly humbled to get to share this project.

Making it was a scary, empowering experience. Some of my proudest

moments as a lyricist happened while writing PETALS FOR ARMOR. And I

was able to get my hands a little dirtier than usual when it came to

instrumentation. I’m in a band with my favorite musicians so I never

really feel the need to step into a role as a player when it comes to

Paramore records. This project, however, benefited from a little bit

of musical naïveté and rawness and so I experimented quite a bit more.

I made this with some of the closest people to me. Their respective

talents really shine bright throughout the record. I like to think we

all make each other better and the result is something that sounds and

FEELS exactly as I’d hoped it would. Now that it’s time to put it all

out there, I can finally exhale. I’m excited to let people in to

experience a different side of myself that I’ve only very recently

become familiar with.

Hayley Williams has shared only a handful of solo songs in the past. In 2009, she contributed “Teenagers” to the soundtrack for Jennifer’s Body, and, in 2017, she covered “Nineteen” for Tegan and Sara present The Con X: Covers. She’s also featured on a number of tracks outside of Paramore in recent years. Last year, she appeared on American Football’s “Uncomfortably Numb,” and Williams collaborated with CHVRCHES in 2016 for a new version of “Bury It.”

