Parquet Courts and Goose Island Announce Limited-Edition Beer for Pitchfork Music Festival 2019

Parquet Courts and Goose Island Beer Company have unveiled a limited-edition beer that will be available at this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival, which takes place July 19-21 in Chicago’s Union Park. The Belgian-style witbier is called “Wit Awake.” The beer will be served in 16-ounce cans at Pitchfork Music Festival 2019. Goose Island’s proceeds from the sale of “Wit Awake” will go to Freedom for Immigrants. Check out the can’s label, designed by the band’s A. Savage, below.

Since 2013, artists have worked with Goose Island to bring one-of-a-kind beers to Pitchfork Music Festival. Past collaborations include Chance the Rapper’s “No Collar,” Sharon Van Etten’s SVE Kölsch, Twin Peaks’ “Natural Villain,” Run the Jewels’ Belgian wheat ale, S U R V I V E’s GI5-5538, and Japandroids’ “The Hops That Heaven Built.”

Parquet Courts are performing at Pitchfork Music Festival on Saturday, July 20. Grab your tickets here!