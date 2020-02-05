Patti Smith Receiving PEN Literary Service Award

Patti Smith is being awarded the 2020 PEN Literary Service Award, Rolling Stone reports. The award annually recognizes an author who write about “the human condition.” Previous recipients include Stephen King, Margaret Atwood, Toni Morrison, and Bob Woodward. Smith will receive the award at PEN’s annual gala on May 19 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

Smith recently released her new book Year of the Monkey, which followed her critically acclaimed memoir about her life with Robert Mapplethorpe, Just Kids. She recently appeared on The Tonight Show, where she covered a Neil Young song.

