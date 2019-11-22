Paul McCartney Shares New Songs “Home Tonight” and “In a Hurry”: Listen

Paul McCartney has released two new songs: Listen to “Home Tonight” and “In a Hurry” below (via Capitol).

McCartney recorded “Home Tonight” and “In a Hurry” with Greg Kurstin during the sessions for 2018’s Egypt Station. Next week, on November 29, the songs will be released together as double A-side 7″ picture disc single for Record Store Day’s Black Friday.

Recently, Paul McCartney was announced as a headliner for Glastonbury 2020. He joins Diana Ross on the UK festival’s lineup.

