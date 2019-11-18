Paul McCartney to Headline Glastonbury 2020

Paul McCartney will headline Glastonbury 2020—the festival’s 50th year. He first teased the headlining slot with a visual pun of Philip Glass, Emma Stone, and Chuck Berry, before he and Glasto confirmed the news. The Worthy Farm festival will run from June 24 through June 28. Macca, who also headlined in 2004, is the second artist confirmed for next year’s lineup after Diana Ross. Last year’s headliners were Stormzy, the Killers, and the Cure.

Read Pitchfork’s 2016 feature “Glastonbury in the Time of Brexit.”