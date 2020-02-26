Perfume Genius Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Describe”: Watch

Perfume Genius has announced a new album. Set My Heart on Fire Immediately is Mike Hadreas’ follow-up to his 2017 LP No Shape and it’s out May 15 via Matador. Watch the video for the new song “Describe” below. Find physical editions of Set My Heart on Fire Immediately at Rough Trade. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Perfume Genius’ new album is produced by Blake Mills and features musicians Jim Keltner, Pino Palladino, Matt Chamberlin, and Rob Moose. He recorded it in Los Angeles with longtime collaborator Alan Wyffels. “I wanted to feel more open, more free and spiritually wild, and I’m in a place now where those feelings are very close—but it can border on being unhinged,” Hadreas said in a statement. “I wrote these songs as a way to be more patient, more considered—to pull at all these chaotic threads hovering around me and weave them in to something warm, thoughtful and comforting.”
Perfume Genius is touring with Tame Impala this summer.
Last year, Hadreas teamed up with Seattle-based choreographer Kate Wallich and the YC dance company for their collaborative dance piece The Sun Still Burns Here. Read “Perfume Genius Becomes a Dancer and Brings His Slippery Universe to Life” over on the Pitch.
Set My Heart on Fire Immediately:
01 Whole Life
02 Describe
03 Without You
04 Jason
05 Leave
06 On the Floor
07 Your Body Changes Everything
08 Moonbend
09 Just a Touch
10 Nothing At All
11 One More Try
12 Some Dream
13 Borrowed Light