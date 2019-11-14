Pet Shop Boys Announce New Album Hotspot, Share New Song: Listen

Pet Shop Boys have announced a new record. Hotspot, the follow-up to 2016’s Super, arrives January 24, 2020. Check out “Burning the Heather” from the album below.

The Stuart Price-produced LP includes “Dreamland,” the Years and Years collaboration released earlier this year. In a press release, the duo said, “We’ve written much of our music over the last ten years in Berlin and it was an exciting experience to work on this album in the legendary Hansa studios there and add a new dimension to our sound.” They’ll embark on the Dreamworld greatest hits tour next spring.

Read Pitchfork’s Sunday Review of Pet Shop Boys’ Behaviour.

Hotspot:

01 Will-o-the-wisp

02 You are the one

03 Happy people

04 Dreamland (featuring Years & Years)

05 Hoping for a miracle

06 I don’t wanna

07 Monkey business

08 Only the dark

09 Burning the heather

10 Wedding in Berlin