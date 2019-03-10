Pete Davidson Talks R. Kelly, Michael Jackson on “SNL”

Pete Davidson appeared during “Saturday Night Live”’s “Weekend Update” segment last night to talk about the allegations of sexual abuse made against R. Kelly and Michael Jackson. The comedian discussed listening to music made by artists who have been accused of abuse. “Pretending these people never existed is maybe not the solution. The rules should be like, you can appreciate their work but only if you admit what they did,” he joked. “If it’s that important to you, then at least own it.”

The Idris Elba-hosted episode also opened with a sketch about R. Kelly’s recent “CBS This Morning” interview with Gayle King. The “SNL” skit touched on Kelly’s denial against sexual abuse charges, his unsettling outbursts against King, his financial issues, and more. Watch both sketches below.

Yesterday (March 9), Kelly was released from jail after being arrested for owing over $200,000 in child support payments to his ex-wife, Andrea Kelly; R. Kelly also spent time in jail after turning himself in to Chicago authorities on February 22 on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The “SNL” episode also made reference to Leaving Neverland, the two-part docuseries which recently aired on HBO, featureing interviews with two men who claim to have been sexually abused by Michael Jackson.

