Pharrell Announces Something in the Water 2020

Earlier this year, Pharrell Williams launched the inaugural Something in the Water festival—three days of live music set in his hometown of Virginia Beach. Now, Pharrell has announced the second edition of the event. Next year’s Something in the Water will take place Monday, April 20 to Sunday, April 26, 2020, doubling the original festival’s duration. The lineup of the festival has yet to be announced.

Something in the Water 2019 featured sets by Travis Scott, Mac DeMarco, DRAM, and others. Many more artists were slated to perform, however the first night of this year’s festival was canceled due to inclement weather.

