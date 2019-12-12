Pharrell Reveals Something in the Water Festival 2020 Lineup: Tyler, Foo Fighters, Post Malone, More

Pharrell has revealed the lineup for his second annual Something in the Water music festival. On the bill for the 2020 edition are: Pharrell & Friends, Tyler, the Creator, Chad Hugo, Rico Nasty, Kali Uchis, Foo Fighters, Beck, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Brittany Howard, Post Malone, Tierra Whack, 070 Shake, Lil Tjay, and many others. SITW will also feature a reunion from Clipse.

Something in the Water takes place from April 24-26 in Virginia Beach. There will also be programming from April 20-24. Check out the poster below.

Read Pitchfork’s feature interview “PUSHA-T Breaks Down Every Song on His New Album, DAYTONA.”