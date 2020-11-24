Phoebe Bridgers Covers Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December”: Listen

Phoebe Bridgers has released a new cover of Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December.” Proceeds from the Dead Oceans single go to Los Angeles’ Downtown Women’s Center. Hear Bridgers’ cover, which she produced with Tony Berg and Ethan Gruska below.

Back in 2018, Phoebe Bridgers teamed up with Jackson Brown to cover McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song.” Last week, she and Rob Moose released the Copycat Killer EP, which featured new versions of Punisher tracks.

