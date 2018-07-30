Phosphorescent Announces First New Album in 5 Years, Shares Song: Listen

Phosphorescent has announced a new album, C’est La Vie. It’s out October 5 via Dead Oceans, and it follows Matthew Houck’s last studio album, 2013’s Muchacho. Listen to the self-produced LP’s lead single, “New Birth in New England,” and find the cover art and tracklist below. Houck is set to tour select cities across the UK and Europe beginning in October. Find his schedule below.
C’est La Vie:
01 Black Moon / Silver Waves
02 C’est La Vie No. 2
03 New Birth in New England
04 There From Here
05 Around the Horn
06 Christmas Down Under
07 My Beautiful Boy
08 These Rocks
09 Black Waves / Silver Moon
Phosphorescent:
10-14 Stockholm, Sweden – Berns
10-15 Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller
10-16 Gothenburg, Sweden – Pustervik
10-17 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
10-19 Hamburg, Germany – Nochtspeicher
10-20 Berlin, Germany – Frannz Club
10-22 Paris, France – La Maroquinerie
10-23 Brussels, Belgium – Autumn Falls at Botanique (Orangerie)
10-24 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso Noord
10-26 Liverpool, England – Grand Central Hall
10-27 Dublin, Ireland – Tivoli Variety Theatre
10-28 Leeds, England – Brudenell Social Club
10-30 London, England – Shepherd’s Bush Empire