Phosphorescent Announces First New Album in 5 Years, Shares Song: Listen

Phosphorescent has announced a new album, C’est La Vie. It’s out October 5 via Dead Oceans, and it follows Matthew Houck’s last studio album, 2013’s Muchacho. Listen to the self-produced LP’s lead single, “New Birth in New England,” and find the cover art and tracklist below. Houck is set to tour select cities across the UK and Europe beginning in October. Find his schedule below.

Read “A Brief History of Heartland Synth Rock, Inspired by the War on Drugs” on the Pitch.

C’est La Vie:

01 Black Moon / Silver Waves

02 C’est La Vie No. 2

03 New Birth in New England

04 There From Here

05 Around the Horn

06 Christmas Down Under

07 My Beautiful Boy

08 These Rocks

09 Black Waves / Silver Moon

Phosphorescent:

10-14 Stockholm, Sweden – Berns

10-15 Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller

10-16 Gothenburg, Sweden – Pustervik

10-17 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

10-19 Hamburg, Germany – Nochtspeicher

10-20 Berlin, Germany – Frannz Club

10-22 Paris, France – La Maroquinerie

10-23 Brussels, Belgium – Autumn Falls at Botanique (Orangerie)

10-24 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso Noord

10-26 Liverpool, England – Grand Central Hall

10-27 Dublin, Ireland – Tivoli Variety Theatre

10-28 Leeds, England – Brudenell Social Club

10-30 London, England – Shepherd’s Bush Empire