Pill Break Up – Pitchfork

The Brooklyn band Pill have announced that they’re calling it quits. “It’s been a real crazy 5 years, but this era of PILL has come to an end,” the band wrote in the statement below. “We have amicably disbanded and are each looking forward to new creative projects and endeavors.” Veronica Torres, Andrew Spaulding, Benjamin Jaffe, and Jon Campolo’s statement leaves open the possibility that they’ll eventually return. “Perhaps some day down the line we will make more music as the 4 piece PILL, but for now this project is going to take a long nap.”

Pill released two albums on Mexican Summer, 2016’s Convenience and 2018’s Soft Hell. They released two cassette EPs on Dull Tools—2015’s Pill and 2017’s Aggressive Advertising—which were collected on a compilation LP last year.