Pitchfork and October Announce OctFest 2019: Parquet Courts, Mogwai, Screaming Females, More

Pitchfork and October are excited to announce OctFest 2019. The third annual celebration of beer, music, and food takes place on October 19 at New York City’s Knockdown Center. This year’s lineup includes Parquet Courts, Mogwai, Screaming Females, Dungen performing their 2004 album Ta det Lugnt in its entirety, Lower Dens, Duster, METZ, Priests, Empath, and Control Top.

Over 50 breweries from six continents will be represented at this year’s OctFest, including international brewers like Brouwerij Bosteels (Belgium), Nicaragua Craft Beer Co., Camden Town (United Kingdom), and Collective Arts (Canada). Domestic brews will be provided by Firestone Walker (Pasa Robles, CA), Rogue (Newport, OR), Wicked Weed (Asheville, NC), Boulevard (Kansas City, MO), Blue Point (Patchogue, NY), and more. Find the full list of breweries here. The curated culinary program will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets are on sale this Friday for $45, which comes with six 3 oz. beer samples. Beer sampling hours are 3-8 p.m. and festival hours are from 3-11 p.m.