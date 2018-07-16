Pitchfork Fest 2018: Earl Sweatshirt Cancels, Tierra Whack Added

Tierra Whack has just been announced as a performer at the 2018 Pitchfork Music Festival, which takes place at Chicago’s Union Park this weekend, July 20 to July 22. She performs on the Green Stage at 4:15 on Friday, July 20, taking the place of Earl Sweatshirt. Some parts of the Friday festival schedule have been shifted as a result: Saba will play the Red Stage at 5:15, while Syd will now perform on the Green Stage at 6:15. Find the full, up-to-date schedule below.

Tierra Whack recently released the audiovisual album Whack World, which was named Best New Music. Read our Rising feature, “Meet Tierra Whack, a True Hip-Hop Original.”

Tame Impala, Fleet Foxes, and Ms. Lauryn Hill are set to headline this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival. Tickets for the festival are available here.



