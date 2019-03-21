Pitchfork Guide to New Albums, Spring 2019: Vampire Weekend, Mac DeMarco, Lizzo, More

Mac DeMarco: Here Comes the Cowboy [May 10, Mac’s Record Label]

Mac DeMarco’s new album Here Comes the Cowboy (which has nothing to do with Mitski’s 2018 album Be the Cowboy, by the way) marks the singer-songwriter’s first album to be released on his own label, the aptly titled Mac’s Record Label. “This is my cowboy album…. Where I grew up, there are many people that sincerely wear cowboy hats and do cowboy activities,” Mac said. “These aren’t the people I’m referring to.” He’s released one single so far, “Nobody” (not to be confused with Mitski’s song “Nobody.”) –Noah Yoo

The National: I Am Easy to Find [May 17, 4AD]

I Am Easy to Find, the latest album from the National, features an all-star cast of female voices alongside the baritone of frontman Matt Berninger, including Sharon Van Etten, Lisa Hannigan, Mina Tindle, Gail Ann Dorsey, and more. The album is accompanied by a 24-minute film of the same name, starring Alicia Vikander. So far, the band has shared one single from the new record, “You Had Your Soul With You.” –Noah Yoo

Faye Webster: Atlanta Millionaires Club [May 24, Secretly Canadian]

Singer-songwriter (and noted Atlanta Braves fan) Faye Webster’s third LP Atlanta Millionaires Club is “about lonesomeness in spite of connection to a larger community.” Co-produced by Webster and Drew Vandenberg, the album was announced with leadoff single “Room Temperature,” which also came with a self-directed video. –Noah Yoo

Hatchie: Keepsake [June 21, Double Double Whammy]

This summer, Australian dream-pop artist Harriette Pilbeam will release her debut album as Hatchie, Keepsake. Recorded in a Melbourne home studio with producer John Castle, who co-produced and mixed her breakout EP Sugar & Spice, the new album sees Pilbeam pursuing “everything from industrial to new wave to dance-pop.” She’s shared one single, “Without a Blush.” –Noah Yoo

Carly Rae Jepsen: TBA [School Boy/Interscope]

CRJ season fast approaches. Carly Rae Jepsen’s first proper album since E•MO•TION still has yet to be officially announced, but it has been preceded by three songs: “Party for One,” “Now That I Found You” and “No Drug Like Me.” –Noah Yoo

Childish Gambino: TBA [RCA/Wolf + Rothstein]

Donald Glover has been teasing new music for some time now, playing new songs during his live shows and lending unreleased tunes to smartphone ads. He also has headlining slots at major music festivals Coachella and Lollapalooza lined up, which makes a new album seem imminent. While details remain scarce, Glover’s next project will be his first for new label RCA, in partnership with his management company/creative agency Wolf + Rothstein, and—if his 2017 comments hold true—his last album under the Childish Gambino moniker. –Noah Yoo

Lana Del Rey: Norman Fucking Rockwell [Interscope/Polydor]

Norman Fucking Rockwell, the current title of Lana Del Rey’s next album, evokes the kind of Americana-with-a-twist aesthetic that Lana has embodied throughout her career. While none of the songs on the album are yet confirmed, Lana has shared several songs that have been dubbed “fan tracks”: “Mariners Apartment Complex,” “Venice Bitch,” and “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it.” –Noah Yoo

Schoolboy Q: TBA [Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope]

Schoolboy Q has kept largely silent since the release of his Blank Face LP in 2016, but came back earlier this month with a new single called “Numb Numb Juice.” He’s said his next record is “coming very, very, very, very, very, very soon.” –Noah Yoo

Sleater-Kinney: TBA [Sub Pop]

Here’s everything we know about Sleater-Kinney’s first album since 2015’s No Cities to Love: St. Vincent is producing it, it’s being released at some point this year, and we are all very excited to hear it. –Noah Yoo