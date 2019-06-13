Pitchfork Music Festival 2019 Aftershows Schedule Announced

Pitchfork is pleased to reveal the full schedule for this year’s official Pitchfork Music Festival aftershows. Valee will kick off the first evening of performances on July 18 at Chicago’s Thalia Hall. The following three nights will include sets by Stereolab, Cate Le Bon, Snail Mail, Amen Dunes, Khruangbin, Grapetooth, and more at various venues across the city. Performances by Stereolab, Snail Mail, and Grapetooth are presented by Pitchfork Music Festival and Goose Island Beer Co. Find the full aftershows schedule below.

In addition to the concerts, Chicago band Whitney will take part in Pitchfork’s “In Sight Out” series July 15 at the White City Ballroom at the Chicago Athletic Association. The event will feature a conversation between Max Kakacek and Julien Ehrlich of Whitney and Leor Galil, staff writer for the Chicago Reader whose work has appeared in The Washington Post, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, MTV News, and Spin.

Pitchfork Music Festival 2019 takes place July 19-21 in Chicago’s Union Park. Tickets are still available here.

07-15 “Whitney In Sight Out” – Chicago Athletic Association (Tickets)

07-18 Valee – Thalia Hall (Tickets)

07-19 Stereolab – Thalia Hall presented by Goose Island (Tickets)

07-19 Grapetooth & Lala Lala – Metro presented by Goose Island (Tickets)

07-19 CHAI – Empty Bottle (Tickets)

07-19 Cate Le Bon – Constellation (Tickets)

07-19 Ric Wilson – Schubas (Tickets)

07-20 Snail Mail with Tirzah – Thalia Hall presented by Goose Island (Tickets)

07-20 Amen Dunes – Sleeping Village (Tickets)

07-21 Khruangbin – Sleeping Village (Tickets)