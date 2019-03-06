Pitchfork Music Festival 2019 Announces Full Lineup

Pitchfork is pleased to announce the full lineup for the 2019 Pitchfork Music Festival, which takes place at Chicago’s Union Park from July 19 to July 21. The headliners this year are HAIM, the Isley Brothers, and Robyn. The Isley Brothers are celebrating their 60th anniversary at the festival with special guests.

The lineup also includes Stereolab playing their first North American show in 10 years, as well as Mavis Staples, Belle & Sebastian, Earl Sweatshirt, Charli XCX, Pusha-T, Sky Ferreira, Kurt Vile, Low, Jeremih, Rico Nasty, Neneh Cherry, Whitney, Snail Mail, Standing on the Corner, Khruangbin, Freddie Gibbs, Parquet Courts, Soccer Mommy, Amber Mark, JPEGMAFIA, and more. Check out the full lineup below.

Tickets to Pitchfork Music Festival are on sale for $75 a day or $175 for a three-day pass. The Pitchfork PLUS tier is $375 for a three-day pass and features a variety of exclusive amenities including: premium food vendors, private specialty bars, and premium air-conditioned bathrooms. Details and tickets are available here. Check out last year’s photo gallery highlighting the best moments of the 2018 festival here.

Friday, July 19:

HAIM

Mavis Staples

Earl Sweatshirt

Jeremih

Sky Ferreira

Low

Soccer Mommy

Julia Holter

Grapetooth

Rico Nasty

Valee

Standing on the Corner

MIKE

Great Black Music Ensemble

Saturday, July 20:

The Isley Brothers – 60th Anniversary Celebration

Belle & Sebastian

Stereolab

Kurt Vile

Pusha-T

Parquet Courts

Freddie Gibbs

Amber Mark

Jay Som

Cate Le Bon

Tirzah

CHAI

Ric Wilson

Lala Lala

Sunday, July 21:

Robyn

Charli XCX

Whitney

Khruangbin

Clairo

Snail Mail

Neneh Cherry

Ibeyi

Amen Dunes

JPEGMAFIA

Flasher

Black Midi

Dreezy

Tasha