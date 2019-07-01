Pitchfork Music Festival 2019 Paris Lineup Additions: Primal Scream, CHAI, Aurora, and More

Pitchfork is happy to reveal the second wave of artists who’ll play Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2019. The new additions to the lineup are: Aurora, Primal Scream, 2manydjs (DJ set), Zola, SebastiAn, Drugdealer, Kedr Livanskiy, the Comet is Coming, duendita, Aeris Roves, CHAI, Sheer Mag, and Squid. Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2019 takes place from October 31 to November 2 at La Grande Halle de la Villette in the 19th arrondissement, the home of Pitchfork Paris since 2011.

Other artists on the Pitchfork Paris 2019 lineup include Skepta, Chromatics, Belle and Sebastian, Charli XCX, and Jamila Woods. Below, check out a day-by-day breakdown of the lineup. YARD, the French reference of the urban culture, is co-presenting Thursday which is dedicated to the new rap scene.

Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2019 is set to be the festival’s biggest year yet, featuring over 50 acts and housing Avant-Garde’s up-and-coming acts within the walls of Grande Halle for the first time. Three-day and one-day passes are on sale now at the Pitchfork Paris website. Follow @PitchforkParis on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for updates. Stay tuned for more additions to the lineup!

Pitchfork Paris Music Festival 2019

Thursday, October 31, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. CET:

Skepta • Mura Masa • Hamza • Zola • Ateyaba

Celeste • duendita • Ezra Collective • Flohio • Kojey Radical • Master Peace • slowthai • The Comet Is Coming • Yussef Dayes

Friday, November 1, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. CET:

Chromatics • Belle and Sebastian • Primal Scream • Weyes Blood

Barrie • Briston Maroney • CHAI • Desire • Drugdealer • Helado Negro • In Mirrors • Jackie Mendoza • Nilüfer Yanya • Orville Peck • Sheer Mag • Squid

Saturday, November 2, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. CET:

Charli XCX • 2manydjs (DJ set) • Aurora • SebastiAn

Aeris Roves • Jamila Woods • Jessica Pratt • Kedr Livanskiy • Korantemaa • Scène Konbini Radio