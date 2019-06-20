Pitchfork Music Festival 2019 Set Times Revealed

This year’s Pitchfork Music Festival is just one month away! The fest runs from July 19 to 21 at Chicago’s Union Park. Headlining on Friday, July 19 are HAIM, playing their only show of 2019. Then, on Saturday, the Isley Brothers will perform a 60th Birthday Celebration. Robyn closes out Pitchfork Fest on Sunday, July 21.

Other notable sets at Pitchfork Fest 2019 include Belle and Sebastian playing If You’re Feeling Sinister and Stereolab’s first North American show in over a decade. Check out all the set times below.

Tickets to Pitchfork Music Festival 2019 are on sale for $85 a day or $190 for a three-day pass. Get your Pitchfork Fest 2019 tickets here!

Pitchfork Music Festival 2019

(All times listed in Central Standard Time)

Friday, July 19:

1:00-1:40: Great Black Music Ensemble (Green)

1:45-2:25: MIKE (Red)

2:30-3:15: Standing on the Corner (Green)

2:45-3:30: Rico Nasty (Blue)

3:20-4:10: Valee (Red)

4:00-4:45: Grapetooth (Blue)

4:15-5:10: Sky Ferreira (Green)

5:15-6:10 Earl Sweatshirt (Red)

5:15-6:10: Julia Holter (Blue)

6:15-7:15: Pusha-T (Green)

6:30-7:15 Soccer Mommy (Blue)

7:25-8:25: Mavis Staples (Red)

7:45-8:30: Low (Blue)

8:30-9:50: HAIM (Green)

Saturday, July 20:

1:00-1:40: Lala Lala (Green)

1:45-2:25: Ric Wilson (Red)

2:30-3:15: CHAI (Green)

2:45-3:30: Tirzah Nasty (Blue)

3:20-4:10: Cate Le Bon (Red)

4:00-4:45: Jay Som (Blue)

4:15-5:10: Parquet Courts (Green)

5:15-6:10 Kurt Vile (Red)

5:15-6:10: Amber Mark (Blue)

6:15-7:15: Stereolab (Green)

6:30-7:15 Freddie Gibbs (Blue)

7:25-8:25: Belle and Sebastian (Red)

7:45-8:30: Jeremih (Blue)

8:30-9:50: The Isley Brothers (Green)

Sunday, July 21:

1:00-1:40: Dreezy (Green)

1:45-2:25: Flasher (Red)

2:30-3:15: black midi (Green)

2:45-3:30: Tasha (Blue)

3:20-4:10: JPEGMAFIA (Red)

4:00-4:45: Ibeyi (Blue)

4:15-5:10: Clairo (Green)

5:15-6:10 Khruangbin (Red)

5:15-6:10: Amen Dunes (Blue)

6:15-7:15: Whitney (Green)

6:30-7:15 Neneh Cherry (Blue)

7:25-8:25: Charli XCX (Red)

7:45-8:30: Snail Mail (Blue)

8:30-9:50: Robyn (Green)