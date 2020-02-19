Pitchfork Music Festival 2020 Full Lineup Announced

The 15th annual Pitchfork Music Festival takes place Friday, July 17 through Sunday, July 19 at Union Park in Chicago. The headliners are Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run the Jewels, and the National.

The lineup also includes the first Fiery Furnaces show in 10 years, as well as Big Thief, Angel Olsen, Kim Gordon, Cat Power, Danny Brown, Sharon Van Etten, Thundercat, Jehnny Beth, Tierra Whack, Deafheaven, Waxahatchee, Phoebe Bridgers, Tim Hecker & the Konoyo Ensemble, SOPHIE, Fennesz, Caroline Polachek, Maxo Kream, Yaeji, Rapsody, Hop Along, Twin Peaks, Oso Oso, and more. Check out the full lineup below.

Tickets to Pitchfork Music Festival are on sale for $75 a day or $185 for a three-day pass. The Pitchfork PLUS tier is $160 a day or $385 for a three-day pass and features a variety of exclusive amenities including: premium food vendors, private specialty bars, and premium air-conditioned bathrooms. Details and tickets are available here. Check out last year’s photo gallery highlighting the best moments of the 2019 festival here.

To kick off our milestone 15th year, Pitchfork is throwing free parties at the Chicago Athletic Association tonight (February 19) and tomorrow (February 20). The events—featuring the Cool Kids, DJ Spinn, Spencer Tweedy, and more—are at capacity. Additional 15th-year experiences will be announced soon—stay tuned!

Friday, July 17

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Angel Olsen

The Fiery Furnaces

Jehnny Beth

Deafheaven

Waxahatchee

Tim Hecker & the Konoyo Ensemble

SOPHIE

Fennesz

Hop Along

Dehd

SPELLLING

KAINA

Femdot

Saturday, July 18

Run the Jewels

Sharon Van Etten

Twin Peaks

Danny Brown

Thundercat

Cat Power

Tierra Whack

BADBADNOTGOOD

Dave

Oso Oso

Divino Niño

Boy Scouts

Ezra Collective

Margaux

Sunday, July 19

The National

Big Thief

Kim Gordon

Phoebe Bridgers

Yaeji

Caroline Polachek

DJ Nate

Maxo Kream

Rapsody

Faye Webster

Mariah the Scientist

Dogleg

The Hecks

Dustin Laurenzi’s Snaketime