Pitchfork Music Festival Berlin 2020 Reveals Full Lineup

Pitchfork is happy to reveal the lineup for the first ever Pitchfork Music Festival Berlin. Headlining the first night of the festival (May 8) is Lianne La Havas. Other artists on the Friday bill include Nick Hakim, Celeste, Nadine Shah, and duendita. Then, on Saturday 9, Modeselektor are headlining with a live performance. Tim Hecker, John Talabot (doing a DJ set), Kelly Lee Owens, rRoxymore (live), and more will also perform on a Saturday bill that explores experimental dance music from around the world. Check out the full lineup below.

For Pitchfork Music Festival Berlin 2020, Pitchfork has partnered with MCT Agentur, who has experience with a diverse range of venues and has promoted concerts of national and international acts of all sizes.

Friday, May 8:

Lianne La Havas

Soap&Skin

Brandt Brauer Frick

Nadine Shah

Nick Hakim

Celeste

Ilgen-Nur

Oum Shatt

duendita

Okay Kaya

Saturday, May 9:

Modeselektor LIVE

HVOB LIVE

Tim Hecker

John Talabot (DJ)

Kelly Lee Owens

DJ Spinn B2B RP Boo

rRoxymore LIVE

Peaking Lights

BLVTH

Lary