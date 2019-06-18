Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2019 Lineup: Skepta, Chromatics, Belle and Sebastian, Charli XCX, and More

Pitchfork is excited to announce the first round of artists slated to perform at Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2019. Headliners include Skepta, who recently released his album Ignorance Is Bliss; Chromatics, who are on their first tour in over five years; Belle and Sebastian, Mura Masa, Hamza, and Charli XCX, who’s set to drop her long-awaited third record Charli this summer. Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2019 takes place from October 31 to November 2 at La Grande Halle de la Villette in the 19th arrondissement, the home of Pitchfork Paris since 2011.

Other artists on the lineup include: Ateyaba, Barrie, Briston Maroney, Celeste, Desire, Ezra Collective, Flohio, Helado Negro, In Mirrors, Jackie Mendoza, Jamila Woods, Jessica Pratt, Kojey Radical, Korantemaa, Master Peace, Nilüfer Yanya, Orville Peck, slowthai, Weyes Blood, Yussef Dayes, and Scène Konbini Radio. More artists will be announced in the following weeks.

Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2019 is set to be the festival’s biggest year yet, featuring over 50 acts and housing Avant-Garde’s up-and-coming acts within the walls of Grande Halle for the first time. Three-day passes are on sale now at the Pitchfork Paris website. Follow @PitchforkParis on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for updates.