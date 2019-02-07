Pitchfork Nominated for 2019 National Magazine Award

Pitchfork is honored to announce that we have been nominated for a 2019 National Magazine Award. Pitchfork has been nominated in the Website, News and Opinion category. The winners will be announced on March 14. Find the full list of nominees here.

Pitchfork previously received nominations in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018. In 2013, Pitchfork won a National Magazine Award for General Excellence in Digital Media.

The National Magazine Awards were established in 1966 to honor print (and now, digital) publications that “consistently demonstrate superior execution of editorial objectives, innovative techniques, noteworthy journalistic enterprise and imaginative art direction.” The awards are sponsored by the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) in association with the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and are administered by ASME.