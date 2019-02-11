Pitchfork Radio at Midwinter: Live Broadcast Schedule

Pitchfork is pleased to announce the latest edition of Pitchfork Radio. Taking place February 15-17 at Pitchfork & The Art Institute of Chicago’s Midwinter, Pitchfork Radio will broadcasting live from Price Auditorium at the Art Institute. It will feature interviews, live sets, appearances, and more from Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox, CupcakKe, Zola Jesus, Kamasi Washington, Mary Lattimore, Jlin, William Basinski, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Common, and many others. Elia Einhorn returns as host.

Pitchfork Radio broadcasts throughout the entire Midwinter weekend, beginning at 6 p.m. Central on Friday, February 15. It is a live event and is open to anybody with a Base Ticket to Midwinter, so come down and hang out on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday! If you’re tuning in from home, catch the live broadcast on Pitchfork.com.

Midwinter is a three-night event taking place throughout the Art Institute of Chicago museum on February 15-17, featuring performances from over 30 artists, including Slowdive, Bill Callahan, Panda Bear, Oneohtrix Point Never, Kamasi Washington, Deerhunter, Laurie Anderson, William Basinski, Grouper, Yves Tumor, Zola Jesus, Perfume Genius, JPEGMAFIA, Joey Purp, Jlin, Hiss Golden Messenger, and many more.

Pitchfork Radio Midwinter

(All times listed in Central Standard Time)

Friday, February 15:

Live from the Art Institute of Chicago’s Price Auditorium:

6:00-6:15 p.m. Midwinter Introduction with Pitchfork Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Art Institute of Chicago’s Michael Green

6:15-7:00 p.m. Mary Lattimore live set

7:00-7:45 p.m. Tortoise’s John McEntire interview

7:45-8:00 p.m. Art Institute Chicago’s Maura Flood

8:00-8:30 p.m. Pitchfork’s Noah Yoo

8:30-9:15 p.m. Saba interview

9:15-10:00 p.m. Pitchfork Radio’s Elia Einhorn

Pitchfork Radio After Hours (pre-recorded):

10:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m. Goat Girl’s Animal Bands Playlist

12:00 a.m.-1:00 a.m. Charlotte Gainsbourg DJ set

1:00 a.m.-2:00 a.m. Common’s Favorite Chicago Tracks Playlist

Saturday, February 16:

Live from the Art Institute of Chicago’s Price Auditorium:

6:00-6:15 p.m. Midwinter Day Two Intro

6:15-7:00 p.m. Nico Muhly chat and DJ set

7:00 p.m.-7:45 p.m. Simon Scott & Mike Weiss

7:45 p.m.- 8:15 p.m. Nnamdi Ogbonnaya/Sooper Records

8:15 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Pitchfork Radio DJs

8:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Talkhouse Podcast Live featuring Jlin and William Basinski

9:00 p.m.-9:15 p.m. Jlin in conversation with Art Institute of Chicago’s Sam Anderson-Ramos

9:15 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Zola Jesus on Sound & Space, a Sonos x Pitchfork Podcast Premiere (pre-recorded)

9:30 p.m.-9:45 p.m. Pitchfork Radio DJs

9:45 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Circuit des Yeux live set

10:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox DJ set

Pitchfork Radio After Hours (pre-recorded):

11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Thrill Jockey DJ set

12:30 a.m.-2:00 a.m. Kamasi Washington Discusses Heaven and Earth

Sunday, February 17:

Live from the Art Institute of Chicago’s Price Auditorium:

6:00 p.m.-6:05 p.m. Midwinter Day Three Intro

6:05 p.m.-6:40 p.m. Hiss Golden Messenger solo set

6:40 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Pitchfork Radio DJs

7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Grouper DJ set

8:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Pitchfork’s Jeremy Larson

8:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Pitchfork Radio DJs

9:30 p.m.-9:40 p.m. JPEGMAFIA in conversation with Art Institute of Chicago’s Sam Anderson-Ramos

9:40 p.m.-10:30 p.m. L!t or $h!t with JPEGMAFIA & CupcakKe

10:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Derrick Carter DJ set

Pitchfork Radio After Hours (pre-recorded):

11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Fake Shore Drive Playlist

12:30 a.m.-1:00 a.m. GZA interview

1:00 a.m.-2:00 a.m. Talkhouse Podcast featuring Jeff Tweedy x Abbi Jacobson in conversation

